The Foleys Headed To Ric Flair ESPN Screening (Photo), Tonight’s NXT Battle Royal, TJP Video

– Above is new “UpUpDownDown” video of TJP naming his top 5 favorite video games of all-time – Mega Man 2, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: The Arcade Game, Resident Evil 2, Overwatch and Super Mario World at #1.

– WWE NXT has confirmed that tonight’s Women’s Battle Royal will feature Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Taynara Conti, Lacey Evans, Sarah Logan, Dakota Kai, Bianca Belair, Sage Beckett, Zeda, Mercedes Martinez, Abbey Laith, Vanessa Borne, Santana Garrett, Aliyah and Reina Gonzalez. Nikki Cross will also work the match. As noted, the winner will join Kairi Sane, Ember Moon and Peyton Royce in the Fatal 4 Way for the vacant NXT Women’s Title at “Takeover: WarGames” on November 18th.

– As noted, Dolph Ziggler, Charlotte Flair and others are attending a special screening of ESPN’s “30 For 30” special on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair tomorrow in Atlanta. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley and daughter Noelle will also be there, as noted in this tweet from the two. The special premieres on Tuesday, November 7th.