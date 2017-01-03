The Hardy Boyz Headed To New Japan Pro Wrestling?, Match Added To This Week’s TNA Impact, Don West

– Don West tries to sell the last few autographed NASCAR trucks, signed by Jeff Hardy and Hermie Sadler, in this new Shop TNA video:

– Trevor Lee vs. Andrew Everett for the TNA X Division Title has been added to Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode. Moose vs. Cody Rhodes has also been announced.

– TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys are officially free agents as of today. It’s believed they will be returning the titles to the company this week but won’t be working the Impact tapings to drop them. TNA officials denied the Hardys’ offer to return to lose the titles, according to PWInsider. It appears the brothers are headed to New Japan Pro Wrestling as Matt Hardy tweeted the following to Kenny Omega today: