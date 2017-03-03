hardy-boys

The Hardy Boyz In Talks With WWE About Return

Published On 03/03/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

The Hardy Boyz have begun preliminary talks with WWE about returning to the company, according to ProWrestlingSheet.com.

While no deal has been reached yet, the talks started when the Hardys’ contracts with TNA Impact Wrestling expired and things are said to be looking good.

Matt Hardy, and WWE for that matter, have been putting out little teasers online:

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

PWMania.com.com is recognized throughout the entire professional wrestling industry as one of the top sources for accurate and up-to-date professional wrestling news, rumors, and information.