The Hardy Boyz In Talks With WWE About Return
Published On 03/03/2017 | News
The Hardy Boyz have begun preliminary talks with WWE about returning to the company, according to ProWrestlingSheet.com.
While no deal has been reached yet, the talks started when the Hardys’ contracts with TNA Impact Wrestling expired and things are said to be looking good.
Matt Hardy, and WWE for that matter, have been putting out little teasers online:
ON THIS DAY: @MATTHARDYBRAND secured a spot in the #MITB Ladder Match on this episode of #SmackDown in 2007! https://t.co/cSrWsENNPy pic.twitter.com/cLu9YCLKly
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 2, 2017
Matt Facts may be #BROKEN, but they are NEVAH incorrect. pic.twitter.com/K6DI6aYqOW
— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 2, 2017