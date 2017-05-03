The Hardy Boyz Not Expected In WWE Anytime Soon

As noted Saturday night, the Broken Hardys won the Ring of Honor tag team titles and it was announced that the duo signed a deal with the promotion.

In regards to the Hardys returning to WWE, it doesn’t appear that it will happen anytime soon. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the Hardys’ deal is not short-term. Another sign that the Hardys won’t be returning to WWE is that they are once again taking indy dates.

The Hardys are reportedly “very happy” about their deal with Ring of Honor. The decision to go with ROH was based on having creative control. In addition to that, there are no restrictions on working indy dates and the Hardys don’t have to pay any booking fees to ROH.