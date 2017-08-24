The Hardy Boyz Reflect On Their Careers (Video), Natalya On Bret Hart’s Advice To Her

— WWE has released this video of former Raw Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz looking back at an early WWE photo shoot. As seen in the video below, Matt noted that he wishes that they could go back and slow down as well as being smarter in the ring.

— WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya recently spoke with CBC News about how she used to be worried about not be good enough during her career in pro wrestling for the first five years. Here is an excerpt from the interview:

“I remember telling him on my first trip to Japan, ‘I don’t know if I’m good enough. I just feel like everyone expects me to be as good as you, and I’m worried about disappointing the fans.’ Bret said, ‘You know, Nattie, you’re so different …you just have to embrace that you’re blazing your own trail’ — and so those words have always been with me.”