The Hardy Boyz To Make Their Return To Madison Square Garden

The Hardy Boyz will make their return to the world famous arena this summer. WWE will be returning to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday, July 7th for a RAW live event.

Other stars advertised for the event include WWE Intercontinental champion Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, The Miz, Maryse, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Finn Balor, Alexa Bliss and WWE Raw Women’s champion Bayley.