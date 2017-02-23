The Hardy Boyz TNA Contracts Expired?, Latest On Drew Galloway’s TNA Status, Nick “Magnus” Aldis

Drew Galloway’s contact with Impact Wrestling expires this month — before the next set of tapings. What’s interesting about the situation is the company hasn’t even talked with him about negotiating a new deal yet.

While Impact hasn’t dealt with Galloway, they reportedly approached former TNA wrestler Nick “Magnus” Aldis. They have offered him a contract but he hasn’t signed the deal.

In regards to The Hardy Boyz deal, there current contracts have either just expired or will be in the next week. WWE has made it clear they want them while avoiding any direct negotiations with contracted talent. The Hardyz have been telling promoters that when it comes to dates starting in May that they can not commit until they figure out their next move.