The Hardys To Make Announcement On TNA Impact Tonight, Extended Episode Announced
TNA has announced that tonight’s sem-live edition of Impact Wrestling from Orlando will feature an extra 10 minutes of TV time.
Announced for tonight’s show is:
* World Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards defends against Bobby Lashley, Ethan Carter III or a mystery man
* The Hardys appear on Fact of Life with Eli Drake to make an announcement
Sometimes 2 hours isn't enough time. pic.twitter.com/s0K1jcFzMk
— TNA WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 5, 2017