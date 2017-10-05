The Hardys Watch The Hardys (Video), Roderick Strong Promo For Tonight’s NXT, Stock

– WWE recently posted an Instagram Story on RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys and their history with the company. In the video above, The Hardys watch the Story and comments on the various segments while backstage at a live event in Belfast this week. Matt Hardy says it’s hard to believe they’re still walking after all they’ve done in the past 20 years but it makes him appreciate and be grateful for keeping good health while still being able to do what they love. Jeff Hardy agrees and says it’s impressive how they’re still rolling strong but he wants to keep it that way.

– WWE stock was up 0.45% today, closing at $20.25 per share. Today’s high was $20.27 and the low was $20.00.

– As noted, tonight’s WWE NXT will feature Hideo Itami vs. Roderick Strong with the winner earning a shot at NXT Champion Bobby Roode in the “Takeover: Chicago” main event on May 20th. In the video below, Strong talks to Kayla Braxton about the match and says he’s prepared, ready, anxious, nervous and excited. Strong says he had one goal when he came to NXT, to be NXT Champion, and he’s just one step away from that. Strong says he has done everything he’s put his mind to in life and tonight will be no different.