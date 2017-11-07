The Hardys WWE Ride Along Video, Paul Heyman Hypes RAW, Adam Cole vs. Roderick Strong

– Above is video from last night’s WWE Ride Along episode with The Hardys discussing their WrestleMania 33 return and Jeff Hardy breaking his losing streak at WrestleMania.

– The following was announced on the Roderick Strong vs. Adam Cole match set for this week’s WWE NXT episode:

Roderick Strong vs. Adam Cole Just one week after turning down Undisputed ERA’s invitation to join them, Roderick Strong will battle Adam Cole in a huge showdown on NXT. After all hell broke loose last week during SAnitY and The Authors of Pain’s NXT Tag Team Title Match, Strong teased joining the rebellious group, only to end up attacking Cole, Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly. As a result of the uncontrollable chaos, General Manager William Regal made a bombshell announcement that the WarGames Match would return at TakeOver: WarGames on Saturday, Nov. 18 and it would feature SAnitY vs. Undisputed ERA vs. The Authors of Pain & Roderick Strong. With WarGames looming, The Messiah of the Backbreaker will see if he can prevail over the heralded Cole this Wednesday at 8/7 C on WWE Network. With this high-profile match being a one-on-one contest, will the rest of Undisputed ERA look to interfere and gain revenge on Strong after he turned them down? And if so, will The Authors of Pain make their presence known in defense of their WarGames partner? Will the mayhem between these three groups continue to escalate as their historic showdown grows closer? Find out this Wednesday on NXT as Roderick Strong goes head-to-head with Adam Cole in a must-see matchup.

– As noted, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be on next week’s RAW in Atlanta for the final WWE Survivor Series hype as he prepares to face WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Paul Heyman confirmed the appearance with the following: