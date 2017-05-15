The Hype Bros Splitting Up?, John Cena Advertised For Upcoming WWE SmackDown, Alexa Bliss

– There is reportedly talk about splitting up The Hype Bros tag team once Zack Ryder returns from injury. WWE still wants to give Mojo Rawley a singles push although it’s being said that a Rawley push is not as high of a priority as pushing someone like Baron Corbin.

– John Cena is advertised for SmackDown LIVE on July 4 from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Cena has not appeared at a WWE event since WrestleMania 33 due to outside projects, which includes promoting the newly released movie The Wall and filming Daddy’s Home 2.

– Get to know a little more about Alexa Bliss as she plays Gauntlet with Xavier Woods on the latest edition of UpUpDownDown.

During this episode, Xavier and Alexa talk about The Lonely Island, Panic at the Disco! and *NSYNC.