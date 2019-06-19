The IIconics To Face The Kabuki Warriors In Match With Stipulation

— Paige revealed on SmackDown LIVE that Asuka and Kairi Sane will compete in their home country of Japan against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Billie Kay and Peyton Royce in a bout that will have major title implications. If The Kabuki Warriors win, they will earn a title shot against The IIconics.

A match between the two teams is scheduled for Friday, June 28 at Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan. WWE will hold a second event the following day at the same venue, though no match involving them has been announced.