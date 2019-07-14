The Influence For Fight For The Fallen’s Stage Revealed

AEW President Tony Khan revealed on Twitter that the South Park episode “W.T.F.” which spoofed WWE was the influence for the Fight For The Fallen stage design.

Thank you to everyone who watched @AEWrestling #FightForTheFallen live or on @brlive US/Canada or @FiteTV elsewhere. Over a year ago I dreamed this staging watched South Park, @dailysplace was great tonight! This show wasn’t designed to profit, glad to give back to Jacksonville! pic.twitter.com/jMayB7746Y — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 14, 2019