The Latest News Regarding Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt Feud

Despite Seth Rollins getting a mixed reaction on this week’s WWE RAW, F4WOnline.com notes that the segment with him burning down the Firefly Funhouse was reportedly not designed to turn him heel. Dave Meltzer has speculated that FOX executives possibly wanted the segments written off.

There was another Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt match after RAW ended which ended in a DQ. Rollins was said to have gotten a lot of boos during the match.

#WWEDenver dark match after Raw finishes in a DQ favoring Seth Rollins. The Fiend gets best of Rollins after pic.twitter.com/VUcbI2QgB3 — Seth Pringle (@spring1e) 15 October 2019

Rollins also commented on the finish from the Hell in a Cell PPV and the upcoming Falls Count Anywhere match with Bray Wyatt at Crown Jewel: