The Latest On Braun Strowman’s Match At WrestleMania

As seen on last week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in Detroit, MI at the Little Caesars Arena on the USA Network, Braun Strowman won a Battle Royal involving all of the tag teams that compete in the division on Raw.

As a result of this win, Strowman is the new #1 contender for the titles and will challenge Sheamus and Cesaro for them at WrestleMania 34. It remains to be seen if Strowman will have a partner for this match.

In an update, WWE has announced that Strowman will find a tag team partner in order to challenge for the Raw Tag Team Titles at the biggest event of the year for sports entertainment company.