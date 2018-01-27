The Latest On Brock Lesnar’s Status With WWE

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that although current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar’s contract is up in April after WrestleMania, the sports entertainment company could keep him around through August.

It should be noted that the company recently sent out SummerSlam travel package promotional artwork that did not include Lesnar.

Lesnar is expected to defend his title against Kane and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat match at the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV event.