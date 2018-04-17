The Latest On Jeff Hardy’s Legal Situation

Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy was arrested last month for Driving While Impaired after an accident on Concord Parkway in Concord, NC. Hardy totaled his 2016 Cadillac with an estimated $8,000 in damages when it hit a guardrail at an estimated 50 mph at the time of impact. The area of the accident is about 2 hours from Hardy’s home in Cameron, NC.

The police report lists an estimated $5,000 in damages to the 105 foot of guardrail and that Hardy has had his driver’s license suspended for 30 days.

He was scheduled to appear in court on April 16th in Cabarrus County but obviously worked Monday Night Raw. Thus, it’s likely that he just had his attorney appear in court on his behalf. Court records now indicate Hardy has a 5/14 hearing scheduled.