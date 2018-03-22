The Latest On Plans For WWE UK Brand

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there is a lot of movement on the stalled WWE UK project.

It was noted that the sports entertainment has a date booked in December in Margate and Kent. If you recall, they’ve had a lot of dates booked for UK TV tapings in the past and have quietly canceled them.

WWE renewed all the key contracts of the UK guys including Trent Seven, Tyler Bate, Pete Dunne, Wolfgang, and Mark Andrews who were believed to have gotten better deals.

WWE’s plan is still to do tapings and run a UK based promotion and eventually open a training center with the idea of bringing UK trainers to Florida.