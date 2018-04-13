The Latest On Rey Mysterio Appearing At WWE Greatest Royal Rumble

PWinsider.com was the first to report that Rey Mysterio is scheduled to appear at the upcoming Greatest Royal Rumble event. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on if he will be wrestling at the show due to him dealing with a torn bicep.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the former WWE Champion has not agreed to terms for a new WWE contract as of Thursday. However, both sides are still negotiating a deal. According to the report, this appearance in Saudi Arabia is a one-shot deal.

It’s still expected that Rey will sign with WWE. It should be noted that he’ll likely return to TV later this year as he’s committed to dates for Arolucha and New Japan Pro Wrestling through late summer.