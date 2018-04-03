The Latest On The Rock Possibly Appearing At WrestleMania

Bryan Alvarez talked about The Rock potentially appearing at WrestleMania 34 this Sunday night during Tuesday’s edition of Wrestling Observer Live. Here is what he had to say (H/T to RingsideNews for the news):

“Well, you’re not advertising The Rock being there so there would be no reason, you could put him in there if you wanted to […] I do think that The Rock is going to be at WrestleMania. I think The Rock and Elias are going to do a segment together and they’re going to do a concert.”

Alvarez continued, “I don’t think The Rock got clearance to wrestle but I think he got clearance to do the show and I think that’s what is going to happen. We’ll see, but I do think he’ll be a big surprise there.”

WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network. It’s the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history. Both Raw and SmackDown rosters will be featured.