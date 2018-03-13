The Latest On WrestleMania 34 Plans For Braun Strowman And The Bar

As seen on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in Detroit, MI at the Little Caesars Arena on the USA Network, Braun Strowman won a Battle Royal involving all of the tag teams that compete in the division on Raw.

As a result of this win, Strowman is the new #1 contender for the titles and will challenge Sheamus and Cesaro for them at WrestleMania 34. It remains to be seen if Strowman will have a partner for this match.

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will make the final decision on Braun having a partner or not. There’s a chance that he may have already decided on the direction but he hasn’t told anyone that would be in the know as final plans are still up in the air.