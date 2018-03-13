The Latest On WrestleMania 34 Plans For Braun Strowman And The Bar

By
Andrew Ravens
-

As seen on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in Detroit, MI at the Little Caesars Arena on the USA Network, Braun Strowman won a Battle Royal involving all of the tag teams that compete in the division on Raw.

As a result of this win, Strowman is the new #1 contender for the titles and will challenge Sheamus and Cesaro for them at WrestleMania 34. It remains to be seen if Strowman will have a partner for this match.

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will make the final decision on Braun having a partner or not. There’s a chance that he may have already decided on the direction but he hasn’t told anyone that would be in the know as final plans are still up in the air.

