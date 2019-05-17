The Latest Regarding The Death Of Ashley Massaro

Regarding the death of Ashley Massaro, TheBlast.com obtained the 911 recording where police were called to Massaro’s residence on a “rescue call” and it was noted that she was found unconscious and non-responsive.

Upon arriving at the scene, paramedics administered CPR and Massaro was rushed to the hospital but she ultimately died after arrival.

The Suffolk County Police Department PIO released a statement to HollywoodLife.com:

“I can confirm that she has passed and has died and that she was 39 and that she was from Smithtown but I can not confirm any other details because we don’t have them. And since it was considered a non criminal death we will not have them. We normally don’t release that info for non criminal deaths.”

Former WWE Diva Rochelle Loewen posted a tribute photo of Massaro and initially used the hashtags #imsorry, #ididntunderstand, #depression, #careforyourfriends, and #suicide before removing them.

Massaro leaves behind an 18-year-old daughter, Alexa. Following her mother’s passing, Alexa posted a tribute to her on Instagram.

Along with a photo of them together at a red carpet event last August, Alexa wrote on her Instagram Story, “i wish i could have gotten more recent pictures.”

She added, “i love you mommy i want to wake up in your arms more than anything i want to give u a big hug please come back this cant be real.”

She added in a second post, “please god this cant be it.”