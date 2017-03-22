The Match Scheduled To Go Last At WrestleMania 33, Bray Wyatt Reveals Who He Wants To Join His Group

According to an article on SI.com, the match that is currently scheduled to go on last at Wrestlemania 33 is Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title.

In an interview with the site, Bray Wyatt was asked about his match with Randy Orton for the WWE Title not being the main event and Wyatt responded with the following:

If I were Goldberg or Brock Lesnar, I wouldn’t want to have to go on after me and Randy,” said Wyatt. “From their standpoint, I wouldn’t want to be them and have to go on after us.

Wyatt also revealed that he wants his brother Bo Dallas to join the Wyatt Family and commented on his brother’s skills: