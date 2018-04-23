The McMahon Family Attend Funeral Of Bruno Sammartino On Monday

Several interesting names were all in attendance for Bruno Sammartino’s funeral today at the St. Sebastian Church in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Vince McMahon, Linda McMahon, Stephanie McMahon as well as Dominic DeNucci and Shane Douglas attended the service.

It should be noted that Paul “Triple H” Levesque was unable to attend the funeral of Sammartino, due to WWE commitments in Saudi Arabia ahead of the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Stephanie read a letter that was written by her husband.