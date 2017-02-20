The Miz and Maryse Anniversary, New Auto Geek Video With Cena, Cruiserweights

– Below is the latest episode of “Auto Geek” with John Cena from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel. Cena shows off Nikki Bella’s 2011 Bentley Continental GT Supersports convertible:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who is their favorite cruiserweight competitor. As of this writing, 33% of fans voted for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville while 15% voted for TJ Perkins, 14% for Jack Gallagher, 11% for Rich Swann, 8% for Noam Dar, 8% for “other”, 7% for Brian Kendrick and 3% for Cedric Alexander.

– Maryse and The Miz are celebrating their third wedding anniversary this week. Miz wrote the following on Monday:

3 years ago today I got married to this beautiful gorgeous woman. Everyday is a new adventure and I love every second of it. #HappyAnniversary @Marysemizanin now stop trying to steal my food