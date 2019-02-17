The Miz and Maryse Announce That They Are Expecting Their Second Child

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Prior to The Miz and Shane McMahon’s SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match against The Usos tonight at WWE Elimination Chamber, “The A-Lister” welcomed his wife Maryse out to join him. Together, the ecstatic couple happily informed the WWE Universe that they’re expecting their second child.

The news comes just days after fans learned on SmackDown LIVE that 14 half-hour episodes of the couple’s hit television show Miz & Mrs. have been ordered by USA Network to air this year.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR