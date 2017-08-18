The Miz Calls Out Kurt Angle On Social Media, Blames Angle For No IC Title Match At SummerSlam

It was revealed that the Hardy Boyz and Jason Jordan will take on The Miztourage on the SummerSlam kickoff show. The Miz isn’t pleased with that match taking place and took his frustrations on social media by posting the following on Instagram:

“I blame @wwe #Raw General Manager @therealkurtangle for the #ICTitle NOT being defended at #Summerslam my goal has always been to make that title the most prestigious, most relevant title in all of sports entertainment. I think he saw I was succeeding at this goal and did what every head has tried to do. HOLD ME BACK. My message to you. Talent will always shine and your son is undeserving to even share the ring in a 6 man tag team match with me. I am Awesome. I proved it for the past 12 years and this will continue when I kick ur sons teeth in while the #Miztourage leaves the Hardys broken on the #Summerslam Kickoff show. More people will be talking about me by the end of that night. See ya Sunday!”