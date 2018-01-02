The Miz Comments On His Return To WWE Monday Night

WWE has confirmed that former Intercontinental Champion The Miz would be returning to television on next week’s Raw. He’s been off TV to film the Marine 6 along with Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. WWE holds next week’s show in Memphis, TN at the FedExForum.
He wrote the following on Twitter about his return:
You’ve all suffered enough. Now it’s time for a real man, a real champ, a REAL star to return. Next week, The Miz is back on #Raw! https://t.co/zp3YeVEOT5
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) January 2, 2018