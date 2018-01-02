The Miz Comments On His Return To WWE Monday Night

By
Andrew Ravens
-

WWE has confirmed that former Intercontinental Champion The Miz would be returning to television on next week’s Raw. He’s been off TV to film the Marine 6 along with Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. WWE holds next week’s show in Memphis, TN at the FedExForum.

He wrote the following on Twitter about his return:

