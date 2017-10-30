The Miz Cuts Intense Promo On Baron Corbin, WWE & Dana Warrior Respond To Negative Ultimate Warrior Article

– Baron Corbin uploaded a promo on Twitter to hype up his match with The Miz at Survivor Series. At the end of the promo, Corbin said Miz should just stay home and play dress up with his “little wife.” This prompted the following response from Miz:

“You’re just another generic big man who will be gone in two years while I’m carrying this show for the next ten. And if you ever talk about my pregnant wife again, I’ll knock your f***ing teeth down your throat!”

– VICE Sports recently published an article that brings up how WWE promotes The Ultimate Warrior in PR campaigns while ignoring Warrior’s controversial past. The article includes quotes Warrior made about actor Heath Ledger’s death and Bobby Heenan having cancer.

Dana Warrior issued a statement and mentioned how her husband changed before he died:

“I will not be disloyal to my husband’s memory or speak ill of a man who is not here to defend himself. I can, however, tell you his heart was changed by conversations with his two daughters. The true testament of the man behind the character is his ability to evolve. My husband did just that.”

WWE also issued a statement regarding the article:

“WWE’s ‘Unleash Your Warrior’ breast cancer awareness campaign and annual ‘Warrior Award’ recognize individuals that exhibit the strength and courage of WWE’s legendary character The Ultimate Warrior. Any attempt to distract from the mission of these initiatives and take the spotlight away from the honorees is unfortunately misguided.”