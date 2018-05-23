The Miz Defends Roman Reigns Against Criticism

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz was recently a guest on the Gorilla Position podcast and during the interview, he was asked how he would book former WWE Champion Roman Reigns. Here is what he had to say (h/t to Pro Wrestling Sheet):

“He’s selling the most merch out of anybody. People are going to sit there and go ‘well, he should be here; he shouldn’t be doing this.’ Nobody knows. Nobody has a scientific formula to being the most ‘over’ superstar in all the WWE.”

“The hardcore fans will sit there and go ‘oh well, you know, they’re shoving him down our throats. How dare you do that? Blah, blah, blah.’ But I guarantee there are kids out there that sit down and look at him — there are women out there that go ‘oh my God,’”

“Nobody likes the good ‘ol fashioned Superman, you know? Nobody wants that anymore. Everyone wants that blend of grey”