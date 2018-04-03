The Miz: ‘Even Though My WrestleMania Match Isn’t Called The Main Event, I Plan On Making It The Main Event’

The Miz recently spoke with Yahoo Sports to talk about various topics. Here are the highlights.

Being WWE’s ‘MVP’:

“To be one of the focal points of Raw, to know that Vince [McMahon], Hunter [Triple H], Stephanie [McMahon], Shane [McMahon], that all of the execs, believe in me and know that I can put out there and revolve a show around me, that my star power can bring people into an arena, make people watch at home, that is second to none. That trust, that is what you live for as a WWE superstar.

I was the person that elevated that title, that made it prestigious and that was my goal. My goal was to have this title where it was when I was a kid, when Ultimate Warrior was going up against Hulk Hogan. It was the biggest match that you could see. That is where I’m taking the Intercontinental title.”

His WrestleMania 34 match:

“Even though my match is not called the main event, I plan on making it the main event and people to talk about it for years to come, moments that last a lifetime. We have all of the components. Finn Balor and Seth Rollins, as much as I make fun of them and degrade them, they are two of the top, elite, talents in WWE.”