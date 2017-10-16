The Miz On A Big Milestone, New Asuka WWE TLC Promo, TLC Theme Song

– Above is the latest promo for Asuka’s RAW brand debut against Emma at Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view.

– The official theme song for Sunday’s TLC pay-per-view from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota is “Legendary” by Welshly Arms.

– WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz tweeted the following going into tonight’s RAW from Portland:

History. A word thrown around a lot. Today is history. This spot is historic. 11 years ago I debuted in this exact spot in Portland, OR as host of Smackdown. 11 years later I am Intercontinental Champion and most #MustSee #WWE Superstar. Sunday I make history by dismantling The Shield and taking back MY yard.