The Miz On His Upcoming TV Show With Maryse, Balancing Life, More

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz spoke with TV Insider about various topics. Here are the highlights.

Miz & Mrs. show:

“You learn over the years for these shows that you need good characters. Little did I know that the most amazing characters are the characters of my life, which are Maryse, her mother, my mom, my dad, my family, my friends. As much as I’d love to call [Miz & Mrs.] a reality show, it’s really not. It’s documenting first-time parents in the entertainment industry and the things you have to go through. There are funny moments because, honestly, this is a 30-minute comedy where you are going to be able to relate to it whether you have kids or not.”

Balancing life:

“I’m part of a team. I’m part of a team at home with Maryse and Monroe. I’m part of a team with WWE. And if one of those pieces goes away, that messes up the team comradery. I didn’t want to do that to Maryse or WWE. Luckily, I have a beautiful wife who is so understanding and has been in the business. WWE has been accommodating to me that they are like, ‘Listen, you can come whenever you need to come or whenever you need to be there. We’ll give you whatever you need.’ They’ve been very helpful. My wife is one of the most hard-working women I’ve met in my entire life. She is an absolutely incredible mother. I knew she would be, but you just don’t know until it happens and see it firsthand. She has this motherly instinct.”