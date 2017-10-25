The Miz On Supporting His Daughter (Video), Charlotte Flair On Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Regal

– Above is video of WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz talking to TMZ Sports about he and Maryse expecting their first baby girl in early 2018. When asked if Miz would want his daughter to wrestle, he says she can do anything she wants – if she wants to be a WWE Superstar she can or if she wants to go to college she can, it’s up to her. Miz says he will back his daughter up 100% every time, even if she wants to do reality TV. He also comments on how she will be a definite star genetically.

– WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has been announced for the EVOLVE 96 event on December 9th from Queens, New York. Regal will pose for pictures with fans and sign autographs but he will also appear on the live event. WWN Live noted on Tuesday that there are rumors of Regal’s appearance being related to EVOLVE bringing in new talents. Regal will also appear at the WWN Seminar/Tryout on December 8th in Long Island.

– Charlotte Flair tweeted the following on why she painted one fingernail purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Month: