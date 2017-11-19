The Miz On The Survivor Series Pre-Show, Nia Jax On Tamina Snunka, Shawn Michaels & Triple H

– As seen above, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

– WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz will be in the Social Media Lounge during tonight’s Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show. Fans can submit questions with the #AskTheMiz hashtag.

– Nia Jax tweeted the following on facing off with Tamina Snuka in the women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at Survivor Series tonight: