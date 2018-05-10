The Miz On Why He’s Upset With Current WWE Title Situation

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz recently did an interview with SI.com. During this interview, he talked about being upset with the current WWE Title situation. Here is what he had to say:



“My goal is to make the WWE championship as relevant and prestigious as it should be. Do I think AJ Styles is doing a terrific job as WWE champion? Absolutely.



But that WWE championship should be in the main event of every single WWE pay per view. It upsets me when I see that it is not. My goal is to not only win the Money in the Bank contract, cash it in and become WWE champion. I want to put that title back where it belongs: the main event.”