The Miz On WWE Getting New TV Deal, Reason Why Kairi Sane Was Backstage At Raw

– Former WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz gave his reaction via Twitter to reports of SmackDown Live moving to Friday nights on FOX after signing a new $1 billion deal for the show. This contract will last for five years. He sent out the following:

– For those who are wondering why Kairi Sane was backstage at Raw this week in Albany, NY at the Times Union Center NY on the USA Network, it was due to her filming footage for upcoming episodes of the Edge & Christian show for WWE Network.