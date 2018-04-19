The Miz Reflects On His Talking Smack Promo On Daniel Bryan

The Miz recently spoke with Complex about various topics. Here are the highlights.

His Talking Smack promo on Daniel Bryan:

“People backstage were packing their bags and leaving, and suddenly, everyone just stopped. I only remember parts of that moment afterwards, because I was so angry. But I was just pacing. I didn’t know what to do with myself.”

Becoming a father:

“My wife and I make an awesome tag team,” said Miz. “I see this loving, maternal side of her when she’s taking care of Monroe Sky, and I’m in awe… [Fatherhood] affects every part of [my] life. I’m changing diapers. I’m feeding her. I’m putting her to sleep. I’m being a full-time dad.”