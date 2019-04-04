The Miz Responds To John Oliver’s Criticism (Video)

In an interview with SI.com, The Miz responded to John Oliver’s criticism of WWE over not taking enough care of its talent:

“Who doesn’t take a shot at WWE? Especially when WrestleMania is around, all the news is about that,” Miz said.

Miz continued, “I’ve been there for 13+ years. I met my wife in WWE. We now have a child together and trust me, I live a pretty incredible life. It’s not every day you get to go out in front of 80,000 people and either have them boo or cheer you.”

“Are there people who are going to be disgruntled and upset? … The thing is, what are you doing to get it? I feel like I’ve gotten everything I’ve ever wanted from WWE and more.”