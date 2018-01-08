The Miz Returns To WWE TV

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Memphis, TN at the FedExForum on the USA Network, former WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz made his return to WWE TV. He’s been off filming the Marine 6 with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and former SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

He was featured in a Miz TV segment with Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.