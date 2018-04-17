The Miz Sends Message To Daniel Bryan, Latest Episode Of WWE Music Power 10

By
Andrew Ravens
-

– WWE’s YouTube channel has uploaded the latest episode of Music Power 10, which you can see here:

– It appears that WWE is going to start the build for a feud between Daniel Bryan and The Miz. We noted earlier on the site that the sports entertainment company has already announced that they would be wrestling each other during the UK Tour next month. The Miz, who has history with Bryan, sent out the following tweets about joining the blue brand.

