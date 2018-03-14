The Miz Sounds Off On CM Punk’s Potential Next UFC Fight

WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz recently spoke with TMZ Sports about CM Punk’s potential second UFC fight and his chances.

Punk made his pro-MMA debut against Mickey Gall at UFC 203 last September but lost the bout by first-round submission. The former WWE Superstar continues to drop hints about having his second fight at UFC 225.

“He’s going to do his best. I imagine he’s training his heart out to do the best he can in Octagon..and I hope he does well,” The Miz said (transcript courtesy of WrestleZone).