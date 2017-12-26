The Miz Spends Christmas With The Troops Overseas

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz may be done filming The Marine 6, but his work for the holidays was far from over.
The WWE star posted the following on Twitter about taking part of a USO tour entertaining the troops in Afghanistan:
Day 1 on @theuso holiday tour w/ @thejointstaff @ADAMDEVINE @iliza @chefirvine @gailkimitsme @florent.groberg @thefoxxyone #USOTour2017
Usually when I sweep a room it’s w/ a broom but today I did it w/ a M4. Our military are bad ass’s. I can’t thank them enough. pic.twitter.com/7hd7RGUp4u
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) December 22, 2017
Caption this…..use #USOTour2017 @the_USO pic.twitter.com/z6VHGkcDm4
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) December 22, 2017
But first let me take a selfie. #USOTour2017 #AwesomePic #MerryChristmasSelfie pic.twitter.com/fHFx9SNWpe
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) December 25, 2017