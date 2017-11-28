The Miz Status Note, Dana Brooke – Titus Worldwide Fallout Video, Roman Reigns Photo

– As seen above, the latest RAW Fallout video with Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews once again teases Dana Brooke joining Titus Worldwide. Crews and Titus give Dana props despite her squash loss to Asuka. Dana pokes at Titus and Crews for getting taken out by Samoa Joe and says if they would have studied just a little more, maybe they could have escaped the Coquina Clutch. Titus says Dana is highly motivated and highly educated, all she needs is to be more respected and well connected. Titus says that’s where they come in. He tells her to step into the Titus Worldwide office as they leave together.

– No word yet on when The Miz will get his rematch from WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns but Reigns noted on this week’s RAW that we won’t be seeing Miz for a while after he took a table powerbomb from The Shield after last week’s RAW went off the air. As noted, Miz was written off TV to film WWE Studios’ “The Marine 6” with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and Becky Lynch. No word yet on if Becky was written off TV as well after last week’s attack from Ruby Riot, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan on SmackDown.

– Speaking of Reigns, Michael Cole noted on this week’s show that a post-match photo posted after last week’s RAW of Reigns with the title is WWE’s most-liked Instagram photo ever. As of this writing, the photo has 587,806 likes. It’s worth noting that a photo of Paige posted last Wednesday, to generate discussion on her return, currently has 504,423 likes. Below is the photo of Reigns: