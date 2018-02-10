The Miz Surpasses Don Muraco For Most Combined Days As WWE Intercontinental Champion

WWE sent out the following:

The Miz’s reign with the Intercontinental Title just gets more awesome — and historical — by the day.

In the video above, The A-Lister boasts about becoming the Superstar with the second-most combined days as Intercontinental Champion at 542. The Miz passed WWE Hall of Famer Don Muraco to achieve the incredible accolade.

The Miz, an eight-time Intercontinental Champion (also second all-time in that category and trailing only Chris Jericho, who has nine reigns), is now less than 80 days away from eclipsing Pedro Morales, who held the workhorse title for 619 days.

WWE.com congratulates Miz on this incredible accomplishment.