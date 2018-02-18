The Miz Takes Shots At Raw Star, New Raw Talk To Air On WWE Network

By
Andrew Ravens
–

– WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz took to Twitter to take some shots at Finn Balor this weekend to promote Monday’s Raw. Miz sent out the following:

– A new episode of Raw Talk will air after the Elimination Chamber 2018 pay-per-view event next Sunday on the WWE Network. Here is the synopsis:

“Post-show fallout interviews with interviewees to be announced during the PPV.”

