The Miz Talks About Coming Up With The Idea For Miz TV, Working With His Wife and More

The Miz recently spoke with USA Today’s “For the Win” about various topics. Here are some of the highlights:

On how the idea came about for Miz TV:

“The first idea for Miz TV that came along in like 2011 and my idea was, I want to be on this thing and make fun of people and beat people up. All of a sudden, we did the show and I ended up getting beat up and made fun of. I was like, How does this happen? It’s changed over time where I have become an antagonist. I would push people’s buttons and see where I could get them for the most interaction. But we’ve also been able to use it as a showcase for (Miz and Maryse) and tell our story and get that across. That’s what I want to use it for.”

On working with his wife Maryse:

“Any person in WWE, you always have to evolve, especially if you’ve been here as long as I have. If you’re the same character, it becomes bland and generic. I had become this arrogant and egotistical character, but ever since my wife has come back into WWE, I feel like my career has soared. It’s given me a new type of confidence. Whenever you wrestle in Speedos in front of your wife, you want to show off. You don’t want to get your butt kicked in front of your wife. And she helps out where she can. It’s great having her around. She’s a huge part of why I’ve had the success I’ve had.”