The Miz To Throw Shane McMahon “Best Birthday Bash in the World”, Total Bellas

— With Shane McMahon’s 49th birthday falling on Tuesday, The Miz plans to throw him “The Best Birthday Bash in the World” on SmackDown LIVE.

The Miz revealed his plan last night in this tweet.

Make sure to tune in this Tuesday on #SDLive as yours truly hosts the best birthday bash in the world for my bestie @shanemcmahon…it’s gonna be AWESOME! @WWE pic.twitter.com/nOqhhg3mjC — The Miz (@mikethemiz) January 13, 2019

— Total Bellas Season 4 premieres tonight at 9/8c on E!. In the video below, Nikki Bella previews tonight’s episode.

Here is a video previewing Season 4.