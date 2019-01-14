The Miz To Throw Shane McMahon “Best Birthday Bash in the World”, Total Bellas

— With Shane McMahon’s 49th birthday falling on Tuesday, The Miz plans to throw him “The Best Birthday Bash in the World” on SmackDown LIVE.

The Miz revealed his plan last night in this tweet.

— Total Bellas Season 4 premieres tonight at 9/8c on E!. In the video below, Nikki Bella previews tonight’s episode.

Here is a video previewing Season 4.

