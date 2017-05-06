Stat On The Miz Winning The WWE IC Title, Sasha Banks And Rich Swann Celebrate, MLB Stars Dress Up

– Sunday night’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view from Baltimore saw hometown star Rich Swann team with Sasha Banks to defeat Noam Dar and Alicia Fox. In the video above, Swann tells Mike Rome the hometown win feels good, and it feels great. Swann says he and The Boss feel special before the two start dancing to celebrate.

– With his big win over Dean Ambrose at Extreme Rules, new WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz now has the second-most reigns at 7. Chris Jericho is next with 9 WWE Intercontinental Title reigns. The Miz was tied with Jeff Jarrett and Rob Van Dam at 6 reigns going into Sunday night.

– Several MLB players from the Baltimore Orioles were sitting at ringside for Sunday night’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view, dressed as WWE Legends. Adam Jones was dressed as Virgil and was identified by the announcers. Other players were dressed as The Big Boss Man, Razor Ramon, Ted DiBiase, Jimmy Hart, IRS and Steve Austin. Below are a few photos: