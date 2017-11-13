The New Day Accepts, Cruiserweights On WWE Main Event, NXT Takeover: War Games Promo

– Above is a new promo for Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” event from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Remember to join us for live coverage on Saturday night, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at 7pm EST.

– WWE taped the following matches tonight in Atlanta for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Heath Slater vs. Curt Hawkins

* Gran Metalik vs. Tony Nese

– Tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE RAW saw The Shield issues a challenge to The New Day for Sunday’s pay-per-view in Houston. As seen below, Xavier Woods, Big E and Kofi Kingston have accepted the challenge.

Suffering succotash! We, The New Day, accept the Shield’s challenge at Survivor Series but request that all shock-absorbing body armor including (but not limited to) protective vests, shoulder pads, and heavy wool sweaters be disallowed for competitive use. — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) November 14, 2017

Every 26 secs a dog is domesticated in America. Survivor Series will be no different. Also Roman was gone because he got sick from eating his own poop. These dogs…🐶 #WelcomeBack — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) November 14, 2017