The New Day Accepts, Cruiserweights On WWE Main Event, NXT Takeover: War Games Promo

By
Marc Middleton
-

– Above is a new promo for Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” event from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Remember to join us for live coverage on Saturday night, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at 7pm EST.

– WWE taped the following matches tonight in Atlanta for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Heath Slater vs. Curt Hawkins
* Gran Metalik vs. Tony Nese

– Tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE RAW saw The Shield issues a challenge to The New Day for Sunday’s pay-per-view in Houston. As seen below, Xavier Woods, Big E and Kofi Kingston have accepted the challenge.

